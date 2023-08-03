SBFC Finance IPO: GMP, subscription status, should you apply or not?4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
SBFC Finance IPO opens for subscription on August 3 and will close on August 7, with a price band of ₹54 to ₹57 per share. The IPO raised ₹304.4 crore from anchor investors. The total offer size is now ₹1,025 crore. The IPO subscription status on day 1 was 25% so far.
SBFC Finance IPO details: SBFC Finance IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and will close on Monday, August 7. SBFC Finance IPO has fixed the price band at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. SBFC Finance IPO lot size consists of a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.
