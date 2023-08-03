SBFC Finance IPO: GMP, subscription status, should you apply or not?

SBFC Finance IPO details: SBFC Finance IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and will close on Monday, August 7. SBFC Finance IPO has fixed the price band at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. SBFC Finance IPO lot size consists of a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.

On Wednesday, SBFC Finance IPO raised ₹304.4 crore from from anchor investors.The anchor investor list includes Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Carmignac Portfolio, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Loomis Sayles, Neuberger Berman among others. The anchor list also saw existing investors ICICI MF, SBI MF, HDFC MF, Amansa, Malabar and Steadview Capital participating in the offer.

A total of 5,34,07,893 equity shares were allotted to the anchor investors, of which 2,23,08,260 equity shares were allocated to 10 domestic mutual funds through a total of 18 schemes for a total of ₹127.15 crore, or 42% of the anchor book size.

SBFC Finance IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹425 crore, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The total offer size of SBFC Finance IPO now is ₹1,025 crore.

According to red herring prospectus (RHP), SBFC Finance intends to use the net proceeds to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of their company's operations and assets.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

SBFC Finance IPO GMP or grey market premium is +39 similar to the previous session. This indicates SBFC Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹39 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of SBFC Finance share price is ₹96 apiece, which is 68.42% higher than the IPO price.

On Tuesday's session SBFC Finance shares were trading at a premium of ₹40 in grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

SBFC Finance IPO subscription status

On day 1 at 10:42 IST, SBFC Finance IPO subscription status was 25%. Retail portion was subscribed 38%, while non institutional investors portion was subscribed 31%. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion did not receive any subscription so far. Employee portion was subscribed 26%.

SBFC Finance IPO buy or not? - Here's what brokerages say

LKP Research

“At higher price band ( ₹57), the stock is valued at 2.4(x) P/BVPS with current book value per share of ₹23. Factoring the superlative return ratio, FY23 ROA of about 3% and further improvement post fund raise; we believe that SBFC Finance Limited is worth subscribing. Thus we recommend ‘Subscribe’," said the brokerage in its report.

Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd

The brokerage views the SBFC Finance to sustain strong growth trajectory given the ample growth opportunities in MSME segment and adequate capital with additional boost to capital adequacy through fresh issue of ₹600 crore. Though, rising competition in self-employed, secured MSME segments, high risky nature of focused segments, geographical risk and economic uncertainties are the key risks to the business.

“At the higher price band of Rs57, demanded valuation at Rs6,066 cr is derived at P/BV of 2.5x on post issues trailing BV basis (after considering fresh issue proceed) which seems on the higher side. Mentioned peers in RHP are mainly affordable housing finance companies which can’t be compared on apple- to-apple basis. Meanwhile, Ugro Capital, having similar business to SBFC Finance, is currently trading at P/BV of 1.9x. Thus considering above parameters, we assign ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating to the issue," said the brokerage in its report.

SBICAP Securities Ltd

“SBFC Finance, at the Lower/Upper price band of ₹54 / ₹57, is valued at 2.5x/2.6x of its FY23 book value based on post-issue capital. While comparing the stock with its close peers on similar valuation parameters, the company is fairly valued. We recommend investors to subscribe the IPO for listing gains at a CUT-OFF price," said the brokerage in its report.

Ventura Securities Ltd

According to the brokerage's report, SBFC Finance has had excellent growth, with assets under management (AUM) increasing by 44% from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023 and disbursements increasing by 40% over the same time frame.

SBFC Finance is supported by renowned institutional investors including the Clermont Group, Arpwood Group, and Malabar Group, who offer their knowledge to their operations, including through their representatives on the board.

In addition to providing them with funding, their institutional shareholders have supported their expansion by offering strategic advice based on their prior expertise and understanding of the Indian financial services industry.

“At the IPO price of ₹57 (upper price band), SBFC is valued at P/B of 3.6x. Considering the growth opportunities in the company and strong fundamentals, we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating," said the brokerage.