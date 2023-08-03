SBFC Finance IPO: GMP, subscription status, should you apply or not?

“At the higher price band of Rs57, demanded valuation at Rs6,066 cr is derived at P/BV of 2.5x on post issues trailing BV basis (after considering fresh issue proceed) which seems on the higher side. Mentioned peers in RHP are mainly affordable housing finance companies which can’t be compared on apple- to-apple basis. Meanwhile, Ugro Capital, having similar business to SBFC Finance, is currently trading at P/BV of 1.9x. Thus considering above parameters, we assign ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating to the issue," said the brokerage in its report.

