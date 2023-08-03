SBFC Finance IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1; NII, retail portion sees huge demand2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:58 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 1.14 times on day 1 so far, with overwhelming response from non-institutional and retail investors.
SBFC Finance IPO subscription status: SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 1.14 times on day 1 so far. SBFC Finance IPO opened today and will close on Monday, August 7.
