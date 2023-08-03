SBFC Finance IPO subscription status: SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 1.14 times on day 1 so far. SBFC Finance IPO opened today and will close on Monday, August 7.

SBFC Finance IPO received overwhelming response from non institutional investors (NIIS), and retail investors on day 1.

SBFC Finance IPO's NII portion was subscribed 2 times, retail investors portion was subscribed 1.44 times, employee portion was subscribed 83%, and so far QIBs portion did not receive much subscription.

The SBFC Finance IPO has received bids for 15,18,89,660 shares against 13,35,12,817 shares on offer, at 15:00 IST according to data from the BSE.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 5,63,60,720 shares against 2,81,87,500 on offer for this segment.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 9,44,66,840 shares against 6,57,70,833 shares on offer for this segment.

The employee portion received bids for 16,38,260 shares against 19,71,153 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs portion received bids for 1,68,220 shares against 3,75,83,331 on offer for this segment.

SBFC Finance IPO price band has been set at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. SBFC Finance IPO lot size consists of a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.

On Wednesday, SBFC Finance IPO raised ₹304.4 crore from from anchor investors.The anchor investor list includes Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Carmignac Portfolio, Axis Mutual Fund, Birla Mutual Fund, Loomis Sayles, Neuberger Berman among others. The anchor list also saw existing investors ICICI MF, SBI MF, HDFC MF, Amansa, Malabar and Steadview Capital participating in the offer.

SBFC Finance IPO comprises of fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹425 crore, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The total offer size of SBFC Finance IPO now is ₹1,025 crore.

According to red herring prospectus (RHP), SBFC Finance intends to use the net proceeds to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of their company's operations and assets.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP or grey market premium is +39 similar to the previous session. This indicates SBFC Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹39 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

