SBFC Finance IPO: Issue subscribed over 47 times on day 3 so far; QIBs steal the show2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 02:56 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 47.68 times on day 3 so far, receiving overwhelming response from QIBs, NIIs, and retail investors.
SBFC Finance IPO subscription status: SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 47.68 times on day 3 so far. SBFC Finance IPO opened on Thursday, August 3 will close today (Monday, August 7).
