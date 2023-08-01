SBFC Finance IPO: Latest GMP, price band, risks, and other key details3 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO subscription begins on August 3 and ends on August 7. The IPO's price band has been set by the company at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share.
SBFC Finance Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday, August 3. SBFC Finance specialises in providing loans to entrepreneurs, self-employed people, small business owners, and salaried people. The company generated sales of ₹525 for the nine months ending in December. During that time, the company made profit of ₹107.
