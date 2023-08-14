SBFC Finance IPO: Latest GMP signals strong debut of shares on listing date1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
SBFC Finance IPO GMP today: Shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of ₹30 per equity share in grey market today, say market observers
SBFC Finance IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited can be announced any time today. As per the information available on BSE website, equity shares of SBFC Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course. Afer BSE notice in regard to SBFC Finance IPO listing date published on Friday last week, Dalal Street observers are expecting share listing date today and the likely date for SBFC Finance IPO listing date is 16th August 2023.
