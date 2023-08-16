comScore
SBFC Finance IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict over 50% listing gain for allottees

 2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST Asit Manohar

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting SBFC Finance share price debut at around ₹87 ( ₹57 + ₹30) per share levels

SBFC Finance IPO listing price could be around ₹90 in bear case while in bulls' case, SBFC Finance share price may open in triple digits, say market experts. (Photo: Courtesy SBFC Finance website)Premium
SBFC Finance IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited has been fixed on 16th August 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the equity shares of SBFC Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. SBFC Finance share price will listed on BSE and NSE during special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, BSE notice further informed.

Asked about SBFC Finance IPO listing price, stock market experts said that SBFC Finance share price may have a strong debut on Dalal Street as the public issue received strong response from investors due to reasonable pricing and impressive growth of the company. They said that these factors are going to favour the IPO on listing date as well. However, they maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. In bulls' case, SBFC Finance IPO expected listing price could be around 95 to 100 whereas in case of weak stock market's opening, SBFC Finance IPO listing price could be around 90 apiece levels.

SBFC Finance IPO listing price

Expecting SBFC Finance share price opening at strong premium, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "The IPO of SBFC Finance received an excellent response, which can be attributed to its impressive growth and sensible valuations that resulted in strong subscription. This positive reception is likely to translate into a favorable listing." The founder of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in unlisted stocks went on to add that SBFC Finance share price may open at a premium of 30 to 35 per share.

Predicting SBFC Finance IPO listing price at a high premium, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The public issue was reasonably priced and its valuations were highly attractive. Hence, the IPO is expected to attract high net worth investors after listing. Thus, I am expecting SBFC Finance IPO listing price at a high premium. However, much will depend upon the kind of opening Indian stock market gets on Wednesday morning session. In case of strong opening we may witness SBFC Finance share price to open in triple digit or in 95 to 100 range whereas in case of weak market opening, SBFC Finance IPO listing price is expected around 90 apiece levels.

What SBFC Finance IPO GMP signals?

According to market observers, SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 30, which means grey market is expecting that SBFC Finance IPO listing price would be around 87 ( 57 + 30), which is more than 50 per cent from SBFC Finance IPO price band of 54 to 57 per equity share.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:51 AM IST
