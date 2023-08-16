SBFC Finance IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict over 50% listing gain for allottees2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:49 AM IST
SBFC Finance IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting SBFC Finance share price debut at around ₹87 ( ₹57 + ₹30) per share levels
SBFC Finance IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited has been fixed on 16th August 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, effective from Wednesday, August 16, 2023, the equity shares of SBFC Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. SBFC Finance share price will listed on BSE and NSE during special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, 16th August 2023, BSE notice further informed.
