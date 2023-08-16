Asked about SBFC Finance IPO listing price, stock market experts said that SBFC Finance share price may have a strong debut on Dalal Street as the public issue received strong response from investors due to reasonable pricing and impressive growth of the company. They said that these factors are going to favour the IPO on listing date as well. However, they maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. In bulls' case, SBFC Finance IPO expected listing price could be around ₹95 to ₹100 whereas in case of weak stock market's opening, SBFC Finance IPO listing price could be around ₹90 apiece levels.