While some analysts believe Concord Biotech's issue to be more promising as they believe the company's business model to be very unique as they are one of a kind and into the fermentation process of API development. According to analysts, Concord Biotech has loyal customers all over the world, and they have plants registered in numerous countries. Their enhanced capacity complements the IPO fund very well. The company will continue to grow well in the future. They are involved in the formulation of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), CDMO, and expanding into the injectable market. Their capacity has more than doubled.