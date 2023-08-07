SBFC Finance IPO versus Concord Biotech IPO: Which one should you choose?3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:48 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO and Concord Biotech IPO open for subscription, analysts bullish on both. Some experts have given preference to SBFC Finance IPO. Read on to know why:
SBFC Finance IPO is open for subscription for last day today, on August 7. Meanwhile, Concord Biotech IPO will close its initial public offering tomorrow. Two mainboard issues, SBFC Finance IPO and Concord Biotech IPO, began to accept subscriptions last week - while SBFC Finance IPO opened for bidding on August 3, Concord Biotech IPO launched its issue on August 4. Investors are hoping for the next top IPO that will repeat the performance after seeing stellar listing gains in Utkarsh SFB, IdeaForge, and Cyient DLM.
