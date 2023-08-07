Speaking on SBFC Finance IPO vs Concord Biotech IPO, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, “If you ask me to choose either of the two public issues, I would advice investors to go for SBFC Finance IPO as it is providing better valuation comfort to investors. It is priced reasonably against its peers valuations as well. So, the public issue may list between ₹80 and ₹95 apiece levels."