comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  SBFC Finance IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing date; Check key details here
Back

SBFC Finance IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing date; Check key details here

 1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST Livemint

SBFC Finance IPO share allotment was fixed on August 10, while the shares were credited to the eligible investors' demat accounts on August 14. The investors who received have the SBFC Finance shares will now look for the grey market premium for the expected listing price.

As per the information available on the NSE website, the SBFC Finance IPO listing date is 16th August 2023.Premium
As per the information available on the NSE website, the SBFC Finance IPO listing date is 16th August 2023.

SBFC Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7. Investors will now focus on the SBFC Finance listing which will take place on August 16, Wednesday.

As per the information available on the NSE website, the SBFC Finance IPO listing date is 16th August 2023.

SBFC Finance IPO share allotment was fixed on August 10, while the shares were credited to the eligible investors' demat accounts on August 14.

The investors who received have the SBFC Finance shares will now look for the grey market premium for the expected listing price.

Meanwhile, ahead of SBFC Finance IPO listing, the grey market continues to remain strong in regard to the public issue worth 1,025 crore. According to market observers, shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of 30 in the grey market today.

SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

According to the latest grey market price details as on August 14th, 2023, market observers said that SBFC Finance shares are trading at a premium of 30 in the grey market.

It means that the SBFC Finance IPO GMP today is 30. This is 4 higher from its Friday GMP of 26. The grey market is expecting that SBFC Finance IPO listing price would be around 87 ( 57 + 30), which is more than 50% premium to the SBFC Finance IPO price band of 54 to 57 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator for assessing the listing premium from any IPO. They went on to add that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. One should stick to the basics and rely on the balance sheet of the company. So, only GMP should not be an ideal way of assessing the listing premium. It's better to scan the balance sheet of the company as well.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout