SBFC Finance IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing date; Check key details here1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:06 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO share allotment was fixed on August 10, while the shares were credited to the eligible investors' demat accounts on August 14. The investors who received have the SBFC Finance shares will now look for the grey market premium for the expected listing price.
SBFC Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Limited received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7. Investors will now focus on the SBFC Finance listing which will take place on August 16, Wednesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started