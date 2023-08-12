SBFC Finance IPO: What GMP signals after allotment as focus shifts on listing date1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO GMP today: Shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today, say market observers
SBFC Finance IPO: After finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now focussed on SBFC Finance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th August 2023. As per the information available in BSE notice, equity shares of SBFC Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in due course. Meanwhile, grey market continues to signal strong debut of SBFC Finance shares. According to market observers, shares of SBFC Finance Limited are available at a premium of ₹28 in grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started