SBFC Finance IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, SBFC Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹28, which is ₹2.50 below its yesterday's GMP of ₹30.50 per share. Market observers said that despite trend reversal on Dalal Street and weak global market cues, grey market has managed to remain strong as it is still near 50 per cent higher from its price band of ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share. They said that SBFC Finance IPO GMP has corrected from ₹40 to ₹28 in last one week. However, despite dip in GMP of the public issue, experts advised allottees to expect strong listing gain on SBFC Finance IPO listing date, which is most likely on 16th August 2023.