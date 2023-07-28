SBFC Finance IPO worth ₹1,025 crore to open on August 3; details here

SBFC Finance IPO worth ₹1,025 crore to open on August 3; details here2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST
SBFC Finance IPO opens on August 3 and closes on August 7. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of ₹425 crore. SBFC Finance IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on August 16.
SBFC Finance IPO: SBFC Finance Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Thursday, August 3, and closes on Monday, August 7. The allocation to anchor investors for SBFC Finance IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 2. The price band for SBFC Finance IPO is yet to be announced by the company.
