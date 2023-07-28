SBFC Finance IPO worth 1,025 crore to open on August 3; details here

"As of March 31, 2023 our Company’s Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was ₹14,135.76 million (equivalent to 31.90%) of which the Tier I capital was ₹14,049.52 million (equivalent to 31.71%) and our Tier II capital was ₹86.24 million (equivalent to 0.19%). We anticipate that the Net Proceeds will be sufficient to satisfy our company’s Tier- I capital requirements," said the company in its RHP.

