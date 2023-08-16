SBFC Finance IPO Listing: SBFC Finance Ltd made a decent debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. SBFC Finance shares were listed at ₹82 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 43.85% to the issue price of ₹57 per share.

On BSE, SBFC Finance listing took place at a premium of 43.84% at ₹81.99 per share.

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7.

The public issue subscribed 11.60 times in the retail category, 203.61 times in Quilified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category, and 51.82 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

The ₹1,025 crore-worth SBFC Finance IPO comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹425 crore.

The company had earlier raised ₹304.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening.

SBFC Finance intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of their company's operations and assets.

SBFC Finance IPO price band was set at ₹54 to ₹57 per equity share and the lot size was a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.

