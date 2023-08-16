SBFC Finance shares make a decent debut; lists with a premium of 44% at ₹82 apiece on NSE1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST
The ₹1,025 crore worth SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7.
SBFC Finance IPO Listing: SBFC Finance Ltd made a decent debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. SBFC Finance shares were listed at ₹82 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 43.85% to the issue price of ₹57 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started