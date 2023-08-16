Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  SBFC Finance shares make a decent debut; lists with a premium of 44% at 82 apiece on NSE

SBFC Finance shares make a decent debut; lists with a premium of 44% at 82 apiece on NSE

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

  • The 1,025 crore worth SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7.

On BSE, SBFC Finance listing took place at a premium of 43.84% at 81.99 per share.

SBFC Finance IPO Listing: SBFC Finance Ltd made a decent debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. SBFC Finance shares were listed at 82 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 43.85% to the issue price of 57 per share.

SBFC Finance IPO Listing: SBFC Finance Ltd made a decent debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. SBFC Finance shares were listed at 82 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 43.85% to the issue price of 57 per share.

On BSE, SBFC Finance listing took place at a premium of 43.84% at 81.99 per share.

On BSE, SBFC Finance listing took place at a premium of 43.84% at 81.99 per share.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance Ltd received strong demand from investors during its subscription period. The SBFC Finance IPO was subscribed 74.06 times in total between August 3 and August 7.

The public issue subscribed 11.60 times in the retail category, 203.61 times in Quilified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category, and 51.82 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category.

The 1,025 crore-worth SBFC Finance IPO comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 425 crore.

The company had earlier raised 304.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening.

SBFC Finance intends to use the net proceeds from the issue to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of their company's operations and assets.

SBFC Finance IPO price band was set at 54 to 57 per equity share and the lot size was a minimum of 260 equity shares and in multiples of 260 equity shares thereafter.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.