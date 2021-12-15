OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  SBI board approves exploring possibilities to sell 6% in SBI funds via IPO
Listen to this article

SBI board has approved exploring possibilities to offload 6% in SBI funds management via an initial public offering (IPO) route.

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we advise that the Executive Committee of Central Board of the Bank has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the Bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals," the company said in a regulatory filing.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Bloomberg had reported in February 2021 that the country’s largest bank is looking to raise $1 billion through this IPO. SBI’s mutual fund is currently valued at about $7 billion, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout