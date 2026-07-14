SBI Funds IPO to test investor appetite for ₹4.81-trillion IPO pipeline

SBI Funds Management's ₹9,813-crore public offering, which opened on Tuesday, will provide the first major test of whether India's capital markets can absorb an IPO pipeline worth nearly ₹4.81 trillion after a sluggish first half of 2026 marked by geopolitical uncertainty and weak investor sentiment.
The country's largest asset manager is entering the market at a relatively moderate valuation, and its subscription and listing performance could influence how dozens of companies price and time their public issues in the coming months.
The issue is entirely an offer for sale by the State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. At the upper end of the ₹545-574 price band, SBI Funds is valued at about 38 times its FY26 earnings, below its closest listed rival, ICICI Prudential AMC. Its other peers include HDFC AMC, Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC.