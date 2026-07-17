SBI Funds Management IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management Ltd has concluded with strong demand from investors across the board. The focus now shifts to SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status, which is expected to be fixed today, 17 July 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from July 14 to 16. SBI Funds Management IPO allotment date is likely today, July 17, and the IPO listing date is July 21. SBI Funds Management shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 20, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

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SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the SBI Funds Management IPO registrar.

In order to do SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status online.

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘SBI Funds Management Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘SBI Funds Management Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘SBI Funds Management Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today The trend for SBI Funds Management shares remains strong in the unlisted market, with a robust grey market premium (GMP). According to the websites tracking the grey market, SBI Funds IPO GMP today is ₹97 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, SBI Funds Management shares are trading higher by ₹97 apiece than their IPO price.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹671 apiece, which is at a premium of 16.90% to the issue price of ₹574 per share.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on July 14, Tuesday, and closed on July 16, Thursday. SBI Funds Management IPO allotment date is likely July 17, Friday, and the IPO listing date is July 21, Tuesday. SBI Funds Management shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

SBI Funds Management IPO price band was set at ₹545 - ₹574 per share, and the company raised ₹9,812.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 17.10 crore equity shares by the company’s promoters — State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

SBI Funds Management IPO was subscribed 41.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 3.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 22.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 140.11 times subscription.