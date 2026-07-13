SBI Funds Management IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

SBI Funds Management IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, 14 July). SBI Funds Management is India's oldest asset management company and acts as the investment manager for SBI Mutual Fund, which began operations in June 1987 as the country's first mutual fund established outside the Unit Trust of India (UTI).

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According to its draft papers, the company is also India's largest passive asset manager, managing ₹3,99,953 crore in passive quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) through its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds as of December 31, 2025. This translated into a 29.6% market share in the country's passive fund segment.

According to a Bloomberg report, global investment firms including The Capital Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P. participated in the anchor book of the SBI Funds Management IPO, which was reportedly subscribed to more than 20 times ahead of the public issue, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that sovereign wealth funds such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Singapore's GIC Pte., and Norway's Norges Bank Investment Management also placed bids in the anchor portion. The offering also attracted strong participation from leading Indian mutual funds and insurance companies.

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According to Bloomberg report, bankers managing the issue are expected to allocate around 5.10 crore equity shares to anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹574 per share, raising nearly ₹2,944 crore through the anchor book.

Here are the 10 key things to know about SBI Funds Management IPO:

SBI Funds Management IPO date: SBI Funds IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, 14 July, and closes on Thursday, 16 July.

SBI Funds Management IPO price band: SBI Funds IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹545 to ₹574 per equity share of face value of Re 1.

SBI Funds Management IPO lot size: SBI Funds IPO lot size is 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 equity shares thereafter.

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Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for SBI Funds IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, 13 July).

SBI Funds Management IPO details: The SBI Funds Management IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹11,102 crore, with existing promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding offloading part of their stakes.

Under the OFS, SBI will sell up to 12.83 crore equity shares, representing a 6.3% stake, while Amundi India Holding will divest up to 7.56 crore equity shares, equivalent to a 3.7% stake. Following the sale, the two promoters, which currently hold nearly 98% of SBI Funds Management, will reduce their combined shareholding in the company.

SBI Funds Management IPO objective: The company believes that the listing of its equity shares will enhance its brand visibility and market presence, while also creating a public trading platform for its equity shares in India.

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SBI Funds Management IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, SBI Funds Management IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 17 July and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, 20 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. SBI Funds Management share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 21 July.

Lead Manager and Registrar of SBI Funds Management IPO: The IPO is being managed by a consortium of book-running lead managers comprising Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets.

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SBI Funds Management IPO reservation: SBI Funds Management IPO has earmarked up to 50% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while at least 15% has been reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and at least 35% for retail investors. Additionally, eligible employees applying in the SBI Funds Management IPO will receive a discount of ₹54 per equity share on the final issue price.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today: SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is +91. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the SBI Funds Management share was ₹665 apiece, which is 15.85% higher than the IPO price of ₹574.

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Considering grey market trends over the past 8 sessions, the current GMP of ₹91 suggests a negative outlook. Throughout this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹75 and ₹140, according to analysts.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.