SBI Funds Management IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal strong debut of shares in Indian stock market

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing: SBI Funds Management shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, after its initial public offering (IPO) saw strong demand. SBI Funds Management IPO listing date is 21 July 2026, Tuesday.

The public issue of the State Bank of India (SBI) subsidiary commenced on July 14 and concluded on July 16. SBI Funds Management IPO allotment date was July 17.

SBI Funds Management IPO listing date is July 21, Tuesday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the equity shares of SBI FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘A’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the SBI Funds Management IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a strong debut of shares on Dalal Street.

Here’s what SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today and analysts signal.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today SBI Funds Management shares are commanding a strong grey market premium. According to the websites tracking the grey market, SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is ₹95.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, SBI Funds Management shares are trading higher by ₹95.5 apiece than their IPO price.

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing Price SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹669.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 16.64% to the issue price of ₹574 per share.

SBI Fund Management Ltd is one of India’s largest asset management companies, with a Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) of ₹12,509.98 billion and a 15.3% mutual fund market share as of March 31, 2026.

Analysts also signal SBI Funds Management shares to list with a decent premium in the Indian stock market today.

“SBI Funds is likely to deliver around 15% - 20% listing gains based on current GMP. Looking at the subscription numbers, around 2 out of every 5 retail applicants may receive an allotment. Rather than focusing only on listing gains, the IPO offers better long-term value for investors with a 2–3 year investment horizon,” said Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth & Head of Research at Paul Asset.

According to him, SBI Funds Management’s business is well placed to benefit from India’s gradual shift of household savings towards financial assets, along with the increasing penetration of SIPs across smaller cities and towns.

Mahesh Ojha, Vice President Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chagganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd. noted that at the upper end of the price band, SBI Fund Management IPO is valued at 38.06x FY26E P/E, which appears fairly valued considering the company’s market leadership, strong brand franchise, healthy profitability, and favorable long-term industry outlook.

“We recommend ‘Hold’ for investors receiving allotment, with a medium- to long-term investment horizon, as the company remains well-placed to capitalize on the secular growth of the asset management industry. However, fresh investors may consider waiting for post-listing price stabilization, particularly if the stock lists at a premium of around 15–18%, before initiating fresh positions,” said Ojha.

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for public subscription from July 14, Tuesday, to July 16, Thursday, while the IPO allotment date was July 17, Friday. SBI Funds Management IPO listing date is July 21, Tuesday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

SBI Funds Management IPO price band was set at ₹545 - ₹574 per share. The company raised ₹9,812.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 17.10 crore equity shares by selling promoters — State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

SBI Funds Management IPO was subscribed 41.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 3.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 22.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 140.11 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the SBI Funds Management IPO registrar.