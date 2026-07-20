SBI Funds Management IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut on Dalal Street

SBI Funds Management IPO Listing: The equity shares of SBI Funds Management Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. SBI Funds Management IPO listing date is 21 July 2026.
The public issue of the State Bank of India (SBI) subsidiary was open for subscription from July 14, Tuesday, to July 16, Thursday. SBI Funds Management IPO allotment status was fixed on July 17, Friday.
SBI Funds Management IPO listing date is July 21, Tuesday, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.
The company raised ₹9,812.91 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely an offer for sale of 17.10 crore equity shares by selling promoters — State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding. SBI Funds Management IPO price band was set at ₹545 - ₹574 per share.
SBI Funds Management IPO was subscribed 41.66 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 3.60 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 22.51 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 140.11 times subscription.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the SBI Funds Management IPO registrar.
Ahead of the SBI Funds Management IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock.
Here’s what SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals.
SBI Funds Management shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is ₹104 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, SBI Funds Management shares are trading higher by ₹104 apiece than their IPO price.
SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹678 apiece, which is at a premium of 18.12% to the issue price of ₹574 per share.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.