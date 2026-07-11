SBI Funds Management IPO: SBI offloads 1.42% stake to 30 investors ahead of issue | Check latest GMP, IPO details

State Bank of India (SBI) has completed the transfer of shares under the pre-IPO placement of its asset management subsidiary, SBI Funds Management Ltd (SBIFM), marking another key milestone ahead of the company's proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). The country's largest lender informed the stock exchanges that it has successfully completed the transfer of shares to 30 investors under the pre-IPO transaction announced earlier this week.

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The transaction follows SBI's earlier disclosures regarding the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for the SBI Funds Management IPO and the execution of share purchase agreements with investors. The bank had entered into the agreements on July 9, 2026, while the transfer of shares was completed on July 10, 2026, according to the exchange filing.

Under the pre-IPO transaction, SBI sold 2,88,32,748 equity shares of face value ₹1 each, representing 1.4156% of the pre-offer equity share capital of SBI Funds Management. The shares were sold to 30 investors at ₹574 per share, aggregating ₹1,655 crore, subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the respective share purchase agreements.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of the SBI Funds Management IPO was ₹110 as of 10:35 AM on July 11, 2026. Based on the upper price band of ₹574 per share, the company's estimated listing price stands at ₹684, implying a potential listing gain of 19.16% over the issue price.

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Who bought the shares and what does the transaction mean? The investor list includes a mix of domestic and international institutional investors, alternative investment funds, insurance companies, family offices and private investment firms.

Among the largest investors in the transaction were PI Opportunities Fund-II and Akash Manek Bhanshali, each purchasing 34,84,320 equity shares for a consideration of nearly ₹200 crore. 3P India Equity Fund 1 acquired 26,13,240 shares for about ₹150 crore, while investors such as Tata AIG General Insurance Company, Hara Global Capital Master Fund I Ltd, Clarus Capital I, Pulkit Benefit Trust, Malabar India Fund, Go Digit General Insurance, 360 ONE funds and several other institutional investors also participated in the placement. The total transaction involved 2,88,32,748 shares, with an aggregate consideration of ₹1,654.99 crore.

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SBI said the transaction has now been completed and investor-wise details have been disclosed as part of the exchange filing.

The bank also shared additional disclosures under the SEBI Master Circular. According to the filing, SBI Funds Management reported total income of ₹4,969.09 crore in FY26, accounting for 0.70% of the SBI Group's total income. Its reserves and surplus stood at ₹3,533.09 crore, representing 0.59% of the group's reserves and surplus.

The filing further stated that each of the share purchase agreements was executed on July 9, 2026, while the pre-IPO transaction was completed on July 10, 2026. SBI received an aggregate consideration of ₹1,655 crore on a gross basis, although the bank noted that certain buyers deducted tax at source under applicable law.

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SBI clarified that none of the buyers or investors belong to the promoter or promoter group of State Bank of India. It also stated that the transaction is not a related-party transaction and was not undertaken under any scheme of arrangement.

The completion of the pre-IPO placement moves SBI Funds Management a step closer to its public market debut, with investors now expected to watch the next stages of the IPO process following the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus.

SBI IPO Details The SBI Funds Management IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹11,692.91 crore. The public issue comprises only an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 20.37 crore equity shares, with no fresh issue component.

The IPO will open for subscription on July 14, 2026, and close on July 16, 2026. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, 2026, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 21, 2026.

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The company has fixed the price band at ₹545-574 per share. Investors can apply for a minimum of 26 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots (364 shares), amounting to ₹2,08,936, while big non-institutional investors (bNII) need to apply for at least 68 lots (1,768 shares), requiring an investment of ₹10,14,832.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.