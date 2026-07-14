SBI Funds Management IPO vs Alpine Texworld IPO: Which issue should you subscribe? Check what latest GMP signals

Two Initial Public Offerings (IPOs)—SBI Funds Management and Alpine Texworld—opened for subscription on Monday, July 14, keeping the primary market in focus as investors track subscription trends and the latest grey market premium (GMP).

Here's a comparison of the two issues, including their latest GMP, issue details and key dates.

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SBI Funds Management IPO: GMP, issue details and key dates The SBI Funds Management IPO is commanding a GMP of ₹100. Based on the upper price band of ₹574, the estimated listing price stands at ₹674 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of 17.42% over the issue price.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹545-574 per equity share. The ₹11,692.91 crore public issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) comprising 20.37 crore equity shares, which means the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. Instead, the entire amount raised will accrue to the selling shareholders—State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding.

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The offer consists of the sale of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by SBI and Amundi, aggregating up to ₹9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band. Under the offer, SBI will divest a 6.3% stake, while Amundi will sell a 3.7% stake. Following the issue, SBI's holding will decline from 61.76% to 55.46%, while Amundi's stake will reduce to 32.56%.

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Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement, allotting 2.88 crore equity shares to 30 marquee institutional investors, reflecting strong institutional demand.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is 26 equity shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,924 at the upper end of the price band.

The issue will remain open for subscription from July 14 to July 16. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

Alpine Texworld IPO: GMP, issue details and key dates Meanwhile, the Alpine Texworld IPO is currently commanding a GMP of ₹5. Based on the upper price band of ₹105, the estimated listing price works out to ₹110 per share, indicating a potential premium of around 4.76% over the issue price.

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The ₹126.25 crore issue is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares, with no OFS component. The company has fixed the price band at ₹100-105 per share.

Alpine Texworld plans to utilise the net proceeds to establish a new weaving unit at its proposed Manufacturing Unit 3 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, expanding its grey fabric production capacity. The funds will also be used for the prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot of 142 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹14,910 at the upper end of the price band.

The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on July 17, while the company's shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 21.

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Which IPO should you buy? Swastika Investmart has recommended 'Subscribe for Long Term' for the SBI Funds Management IPO, citing the company's leadership as India's largest asset management company with ₹12.5 lakh crore in QAAUM, a strong SIP franchise and the extensive SBI-Amundi distribution network. The brokerage said the issue is valued at 38.1 times FY26 EPS, below the industry average of 41.6 times, while highlighting its 43.02% return on net worth (RoNW) and 81.56% EBITDA margin. However, it noted that the issue is a 100% OFS, with future earnings dependent on AUM growth and market performance.

For the Alpine Texworld IPO, Swastika assigned a 'Neutral' rating, citing a balanced risk-reward profile. It noted the company's improved FY26 financial performance, with RoE of 33.85%, RoCE of 17.56% and PAT margin rising to 6.34% from 3.63% in FY25. However, it believes sustaining margins may be difficult in the competitive textile industry, while the issue's valuation of 18.49 times FY26 earnings appears slightly expensive for a commoditised business. It added that although the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a significant portion of the IPO proceeds will be used to reduce debt.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.