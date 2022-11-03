The IPO plans of State Bank of India's mutual fund subsidiary has been shelved for the time being. In December 2021, SBI had announced its plan to offload some stake in SBI MF through an IPO. SBI currently holds 63% stake in its mutual fund subsidiary while 37% stake is held by AMUNDI Asset Management through a wholly owned subsidiary, Amundi India Holding.

Initially this 37% holding was held by Societe Generale Asset Management S.A. (“SGAM"), a subsidiary of Societe Generale S.A (“SG") which was transferred to Amundi in June 2011.

"There is no plan to list SBI Mutual Fund for now," chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara told reporters on the sidelines of the national banking summit here. Without citing any reason, he said the IPO plan stands shelved for now.

SBI Mutual Fund is the country's largest asset manager with around ₹6.5 lakh crore in asset under management.

SBI has two other publicly traded subsidiaries -- SBI Life and SBI Card -- and has three more which can be monetised -- the mutual fund arm, general insurance vertical and the investment banking arm, SBI Caps.

SBI Life was listed in 2017. In a ₹8,400-crore share sale, the IPO was oversubscribed 3.58 times. SBI Card was listed in March 2020 just before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in a ₹10,354-crore public issue.

SBI Life has a market cap of ₹1.27 lakh crore while SBI Card around ₹79,000 crore.

Listed mutual fund entities in Indian market include HDFC AMC, UTI Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Meanwhile, the SBI chairman said credit demand, which has hit an eight-year high of 18% last week, is coming in from across sectors, including SME corporates, retail and agriculture and that credit growth is a clear reflection that the economy is on a rebound.

"There is a healthy demand in the housing sector despite rising rates. Higher rates have not deterred demand," Khare said, adding, he expects credit growth to be moderate going forward but will remain healthy overall to about 15-16 per cent after festive pickup normalises.