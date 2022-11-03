SBI mutual fund IPO not coming anytime soon

The IPO plans of State Bank of India's mutual fund subsidiary has been shelved for the time being. In December 2021, SBI had announced its plan to offload some stake in SBI MF through an IPO. SBI currently holds 63% stake in its mutual fund subsidiary while 37% stake is held by AMUNDI Asset Management through a wholly owned subsidiary, Amundi India Holding.

