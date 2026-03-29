SBI Funds Management IPO plan: How its mutual fund business rose to the top

On 19 March, SBI Funds Management Ltd, the company that runs SBI Mutual Fund, filed papers with the capital markets regulator to offer its shares to the public for the first time. If it follows through with that plan, as expected in the second half of 2026, all the top four mutual funds in India by assets under management (AUM) will be listed on the stock market. SBI Mutual Fund is the largest of the lot, a position it has achieved over the past decade. While it isn’t a standout in equity performance or maximizing revenues relative to assets managed, it has a lot going for it, starting with its parental connections.