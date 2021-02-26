SBI preparing for IPO of mutual fund unit: Report

OPEN APP
A man checks his mobile phones in front of State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Kolkata, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo (REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 04:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The process will be started in the next few months, according to news report
  • SBI’s plans to list the mutual fund arm is part of its strategy to extract more value from its units after divesting some of its stakes in its life insurance and cards businesses last year

State Bank of India is preparing for its mutual fund joint venture for an initial public offering, news agency Bloomberg reported on Friday. The country's largest lender plans to ask investment banks for proposals after discussions with its board and shareholder Amundi Asset Management, it said.

The process will be started in the next few months, according to news report. The lender could raise about $1 billion from the offering, one of the people familiar of this development told Bloomberg. SBI’s mutual fund is currently valued at about $7 billion, another person said.

At $1 billion, the first-time share sale could be India’s biggest since the $1.4 billion listing by SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd. in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The SBI mutual fund business would also be the third such listing of its kind in the country, joining UTI Asset Management Co. and HDFC Asset Management Co.

SBI’s plans to list the mutual fund arm is part of its strategy to extract more value from its units after divesting some of its stakes in its life insurance and cards businesses last year.

SBI’s mutual fund is the largest in India with 5 trillion ($68.4 billion) of assets under management, according to its website. The fund house posted a net income of 4.98 billion for the April-December period, according to an investor presentation. SBI holds a 63% stake in the mutual fund business, while Paris-based Amundi owns the rest.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

