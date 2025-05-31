Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes Ltd received strong demand from investors. With the subscription period ending, focus now shifts towards Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date, which is expected to be June 2.

The public issue was launched on May 28 and the bidding concluded on May 30. Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date is likely June 2, and the tentative IPO listing date is June 4.

The company is expected to finalise the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status soon. It will then credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders after the finalisation of Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status.

Investors can check Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the Scoda Tubes IPO registrar.

In order to do Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Scoda Tubes Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Scoda Tubes IPO Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP Today Scoda Tubes IPO is showing an upbeat trend in the unlisted market with a positive grey market premium (GMP) today. Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is ₹20.5 per share, according to stock market experts.

This signals the estimated Scoda Tubes IPO listing price would be ₹160.5 per share, which is at a 14.64% premium to the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Scoda Tubes IPO Details Scoda Tubes IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 28, and ended on Friday, May 30. Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date is expected to be June 2, Monday, and the IPO listing date is estimated to be June 4, Wednesday.

The company raised ₹220 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.57 crore equity shares. Scoda Tubes IPO price band was fixed at ₹140 per share.

Scoda Tubes IPO has been subscribed 53.78 times in total, as the issue received bids for 63.71 crore equity shares against 1.18 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data. The retail investors’ portion received 19.40 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 113.03 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 69.51 times.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.

