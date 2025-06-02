Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status in focus. GMP, step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online

Scoda Tubes IPO allotment is expected to be finalised soon. The initial public offering (IPO) of Scoda Tubes Ltd, the manufacturer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes, witnessed strong response from investors during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now shift focus towards Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date, which is expected to be today, June 2.

The public issue was open for subscription from May 28 to May 30. Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date is likely 2 June 2025, Monday. Scoda Tubes IPO listing date is expected to be June 4.

The company will finalise the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status soon. After the Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the Demat accounts of eligible allotment holders, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders.

In order to do Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status online check, investors can go through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the Scoda Tubes IPO registrar.

Here’s how to do Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status online check by following a few simple steps mentioned below:

Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Scoda Tubes Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Scoda Tubes IPO Allotment Status on MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Scoda Tubes IPO Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Scoda Tubes IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP Today Scoda Tubes IPO is showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market with a positive grey market premium (GMP) today. Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is ₹20.5 per share. This means that in the grey market, the Scoda Tubes shares are trading higher by ₹20.5 apiece than their issue price.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today signals the estimated Scoda Tubes IPO listing price would be ₹160.5 per share, which is 14.64% premium to the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Scoda Tubes IPO Details Scoda Tubes IPO commenced on Wednesday, May 28, and concluded on Friday, May 30. Scoda Tubes IPO allotment date is likely today, June 2, and the IPO listing date is estimated to be June 4, Wednesday.

The ₹220-crore Scoda Tubes IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.57 crore equity shares. Scoda Tubes IPO price band was fixed at ₹140 per share.

Scoda Tubes IPO was subscribed 53.78 times in total. The retail investors’ portion was booked 19.40 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 113.03 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 69.51 times subscription.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.