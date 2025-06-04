Scoda Tubes IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal positive share debut on BSE, NSE

Scoda Tubes IPO Listing: The equity shares of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes Ltd will make their debut in the Indian stock market today after the recent conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Scoda Tubes IPO listing date is today, 4 June 2025.

Scoda Tubes IPO was open for subscription from May 28 to May 30. The IPO allotment was fixed on June 2, and Scoda Tubes IPO listing date is June 4, Wednesday. Scoda Tubes shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, June 04, 2025, the equity shares of Scoda Tubes Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” a notice on the BSE said.

Scoda Tubes shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. The stock will be a part of the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the BSE notice added, and the shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Scoda Tubes IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in Scoda Tubes IPO grey market premium (GMP) today to gauge the listing price. Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today and analyst signal listing at a mild premium.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP Today Scoda Tubes IPO GMP is showing a bullish trend. According to market analysts, Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is ₹20 per share. This means that in the grey market, the Scoda Tubes shares are trading higher by ₹20 apiece than their issue price.

Scoda Tubes IPO Listing Price Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today signals the estimated Scoda Tubes IPO listing price would be ₹160 per share, which is at a premium of 14% to the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Analysts also predict Scoda Tubes IPO listing price to be at a premium.

“Scoda is valued at a P/E of 30.43x and a P/B of 8.76x on FY24 basis reasonably in line with industry peers, and we are expecting 10%-12% listing gains and IPO allotted investors can hold for medium to long term,” said Mahesh Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Scoda Tubes Ltd. is a stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer based in India having over 14 years of experience. The industry forecast indicates healthy growth for the Indian SS pipes and tubes which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% - 8% for the FY24-FY29E period.

Scoda Tubes IPO Details The bidding for Scoda Tubes IPO began on Wednesday, May 28, and ended on Friday, May 30. The IPO allotment date was June 2, and the Scoda Tubes IPO listing date is today, June 4, Wednesday.

Scoda Tubes IPO price band was fixed at ₹140 per share. The company raised ₹220 crore from the IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.57 crore equity shares.

The public issue was subscribed 53.78 times in total. The retail investors’ portion was booked 19.40 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 113.03 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received 69.51 times subscription.

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.