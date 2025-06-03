Scoda Tubes IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP, subscription status, hint ahead of debut

Scoda Tubes IPO is set for listing on June 4, following a successful allotment on June 2. The IPO received high demand, particularly from non-institutional investors, with a subscription rate of 113.03 times. The expected listing price is 158.5, reflecting a premium in the grey market.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Jun 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Scoda Tubes IPO Day 3 Update: Issue subscribed 8.11x so far.
Scoda Tubes IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, June 4). Scoda Tubes IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Monday, June 2). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Tuesday, June 3. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The initial public offer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes opened on Wednesday, May 28, and ended on Friday, May 30. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 113.03 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 69.51 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 19.39 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Scoda Tubes IPO subscription status stood at 53.78 times.

Scoda Tubes specializes in the production of stainless-steel tubes and pipes, serving a wide array of clients, including EPC and industrial firms involved in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, fertilizers, and power. Scoda Tubes IPO price band was set between 130 and 140 per share. The company secured 66 crore from its anchor investors.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today

Let's check what does Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is +18.5. This indicates Scoda Tubes share price is trading at a premium of 18.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Scoda Tubes share price is indicated at 158.5 apiece, which is 13.21% higher than the IPO price of 140.

According to the grey market trends from the past 12 sessions, the current GMP ( 18.5) indicates a downward movement. The lowest GMP recorded is 16.00, whereas the highest is 22, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Scoda Tubes IPO details

Scoda Tubes IPO consists solely of a new issuance of equity shares, totaling up to 220 crore without any offer for sale (OFS) element.

The funds raised from this issue will be allocated towards increasing the production capacity of seamless and welded tubes and pipes, meeting working capital needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Monarch Networth Capital serves as the lead manager for the IPO's book-running process.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

