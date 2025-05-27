Scoda Tubes IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue size, dates among 10 key things to know

Scoda Tubes IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Scoda Tubes, which is slated to kick off for subscription on Wednesday, May 28, is witnessing a strong buzz even ahead of its opening, suggests grey market trends.

The stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer Scoda Tubes has over 14 years of experience in India. It caters to a diverse range of customers like engineering companies, EPC and industrial companies engaged in Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Fertilisers, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Railways and Transportation sectors.

Apart from India, the company also sells its products in the US, Italy, Germany, Austria and Eastern European markets.

Scoda Tubes IPO's anchor allotment is slated to take place later today, May 27, with the issue set to open for investors in general tomorrow onwards.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Scoda Tubes IPO: Scoda Tubes IPO subscription dates: Scoda Tubes IPO will open for subscription on May 28, 2025 and close on May 30, 2025.

Scoda Tubes IPO price band: The price band for Scoda Tubes IPO has been set at ₹130 to ₹140 per share.

Scoda Tubes IPO size: The company is looking to raise ₹220 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Scoda Tubes IPO structure: Scoda Tubes IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.57 crore shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. This also means that the entire money raised from the IPO will go to the company.

Scoda Tubes IPO lot size: Investors can apply for Scoda Tubes IPO in lots of 100 shares. Thus, the minimum investment required by the retail investors to subscribe to one lot of the issue is ₹13,000.

Scoda Tubes IPO objective: Scoda Tubes plans to use the IPO proceeds for meeting capital expenditure for expanding production capacity, funding part of working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

Scoda Tubes IPO GMP: The grey market premium or GMP for Scoda Tubes IPO was ₹22. This means Scoda Tubes shares were trading at ₹162 in the grey market as against the IPO price of ₹140. At this rate, Scoda Tubes IPO shares could see a listing gain of 15.7%.

Scoda Tubes IPO allotment, listing details: Following the closure of the Scoda Tubes IPO on Friday, the investor focus would shift to the allotment. Scoda Tubes IPO allotment is slated to take place on Monday, June 2 while the tentative listing is likely on Wednesday, June 4. Scoda Tubes IPO will list on both BSE and NSE.

Scoda Tubes IPO peers: Ratnami Metals and Tubes, Venue Pipes, Welspun Specialty Solutions and Suraj Limited are the listed peers of Scoda Tubes IPO.

Scoda Tubes IPO BRLMs: Monarch Networth Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Scoda Tubes IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.