Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: GMP, experts hint positive share debut on the stock market today

Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: The equity shares of Scoda Tubes Ltd, a manufacturer of stainless-steel tubes and pipes, are set to launch on the Indian stock market today, following the recent completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Scoda Tubes IPO listing date is today, June 4, 2025.

The Scoda Tubes IPO was open for subscriptions from May 28 to May 30. The allotment for the IPO was finalised on June 2, and the listing date is scheduled for June 4, which falls on a Wednesday. Shares of Scoda Tubes will be available on both BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

Trading members of the Exchange have been notified that beginning Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Scoda Tubes Limited's equity shares will be listed and authorized for trading on the Exchange as part of the ‘T’ Group of Securities, as per a notice from the BSE.

For the first ten trading days, Scoda Tubes shares will be classified within the Trade-for-Trade segment. According to the BSE notice, the stock will be included in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, and will be available for trading starting at 10:00 AM.

Scoda Tubes set the price range for its initial public offering at ₹130-140 per share, with a total offering size of ₹220 crore. The IPO consists solely of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹220 crore, and it does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.

Fifty percent of the total issue has been allocated for qualified institutional buyers, while 35 percent is designated for retail investors, and the remaining 15 percent is for non-institutional investors.

The company specializes in manufacturing stainless-steel tubes and pipes, serving a wide array of clients including EPC and industrial firms involved in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, fertilizers, and power.

Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: Scoda Tubes IPO subscription status The initial public offer of Scoda Tubes IPO has been subscribed 53.78 times on the third day of subscription, as per BSE data.

The initial share sale received bids for 63,71,18,900 shares against 1,18,46,169 shares on offer, as on 19:00 IST, according to BSE.

The portion for retail investors received 19.40 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors subscribed 113.03 times to the issue. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion has been booked 69.51 times.

Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: Scoda Tubes IPO details Scoda Tubes IPO from the Gujarat-based company involves a complete fresh issue of equity shares totaling up to ₹220 crore, with no offer for sale (OFS) component included.

The funds raised through this issue will primarily be allocated towards expanding the production capacity for seamless and welded tubes and pipes, meeting working capital needs, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Monarch Networth Capital is serving as the book-running lead manager for this IPO.

Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: Expert Views "Scoda Tubes Ltd. is a stainless-steel tubes and pipes manufacturer based in India having over 14 years of experience , The industry forecast indicates healthy growth for the Indian SS pipes and tubes which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6% - 8% for the FY24-FY29E period.

Scoda is valued at a P/E of 30.43x and a P/B of 8.76x on FY24 basis reasonably in line with industry peers, we are Expecting 10-12% Listing Gain and IPO Allottee Investor can hold medium to long term," said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP Research and Business development, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Scoda Tubes Share Price Live: Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today Scoda Tubes IPO GMP today is +20. This indicates Scoda Tubes share price is trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Scoda Tubes share price is indicated at ₹160 apiece, which is 14.29% higher than the IPO price of ₹140.

According to the grey market activities from the last 13 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on an upward trend, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹16.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹22, as per experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.