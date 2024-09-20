SD Retail IPO opens today: Check subscription status, GMP and other details

SD Retail IPO opened on September 20, aiming to raise 64.98 crore through 49.6 lakh shares. The net proceeds of the issue will be used to fund capital expenditures for setting up new exclusive brand outlets.

Nishant Kumar
Updated20 Sep 2024, 01:40 PM IST
SD Retail IPO opens today: Check subscription status, GMP and other details (Image: Pixabay)
SD Retail IPO opens today: Check subscription status, GMP and other details (Image: Pixabay)(Pixabay)

SD Retail IPO: Sleepwear manufacturer SD Retail's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Friday, September 20, and will remain open until Tuesday, September 24. The SME IPO of 64.98 crore is a fresh issue of 49.6 lakh shares, out of which 14.12 lakh shares were reserved for anchor investors. Retail investors have been offered 16.49 lakh shares, while 7.07 lakh shares have been offered to non-institutional buyers (NIBs). For qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the company reserved 9.42 lakh shares.

SD Retail IPO subscription status

By 1:20 pm on Friday, day 1 of the subscription window, SD Retail IPO had seen an overall subscription of 0.08 times. The segment reserved for retail investors had been subscribed 0.14 times, and the NIB segment had been subscribed 0.05 times. The QIB segment had not seen any subscriptions till that time.

SD Retail IPO GMP

The last grey market premium (GMP) of SD Retail IPO was 40. This indicates that investors are bullish about the IPO in grey market. Considering the upper price band of the issue at 131 and its last GMP, the estimated listing price of SD Retail shares is 171, at a premium of 30.53 per cent.

SD Retail IPO details

SD Retail IPO opened for subscription today and will remain open till Tuesday. With a price band of 124 to 131 per share, the issue aims to raise 64.98 crore. 

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 25, and successful bidders can expect shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, September 26, while those who fail to get the allotment can expect the refund on the same day. Shares of the company may debut on Friday, September 27, on NSE SME.

The book-running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the SD Retail IPO.

Retail investors can place a bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares, aggregating 1,31,000.

The net proceeds of the issue will be used to fund capital expenditures for setting up new exclusive brand outlets. The company intends to use some of the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Trending In Market

Recommended For You

