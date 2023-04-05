One of the leading integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (“EMS") and solutions providers, Cyient DLM has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to raise about ₹740 crore through this public offer. The company had filed its draft prospectus on January 10th this year.

Sebi has given its observation letter to Cyient DLM on March 29, 2023. Axis Capital is co-ordinating lead manager for the IPO.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue aggregating up to ₹ 740 crore.

In a statement, it said, Cyient DLM in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a further issue of specified securities, including by way of a private placement, rights issue, preferential offer, or any other method at its discretion, as may be permitted under applicable laws for an amount aggregating up to ₹ 1,480 Million, prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.

Along with Axis Capital, JM Financial is acting as the Book Running Lead Manager (BLRM) to the issue.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Of the total IPO, 75% of the portion will be kept for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while 15% will be allocated to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10% will be kept for retail individual investors (RIIs).

The equity shares offered under the IPO will have a face value of ₹10 each.

Cyient DLM is of the leading integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (“EMS") and solutions providers with strong capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Having more than two decades of experience in developing high-mix, low-to-medium volume highly complex systems, the company is a qualified supplier to global OEMs in the aerospace and defence, medical technology, and industrial sectors.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for --- funding incremental working capital requirements; funding capital expenditure; repayment in part or full of certain borrowings; achieving inorganic growth through acquisitions; and general corporate purposes.

Listed IT firm, Cyient is the promoter of Cyient DLM.

As of September 30, 2022, Cyient DLM's revenue from operations stood at ₹340.27 crore, while net profit came in at ₹13.42 crore. In FY22 fiscal, the revenue stood at ₹72.05 crore versus ₹37.65 crore in FY21, while net profit was at ₹39.8 crore in FY22 as against ₹11.81 crore in FY21.

By end of September 2022, Cyient DLM's net worth stood at ₹179.32 crore.