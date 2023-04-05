Sebi approves Cyient DLM's initial public offer worth ₹740 cr2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:08 PM IST
- Sebi has given its observation letter to Cyient DLM on March 29, 2023. Axis Capital is co-ordinating lead manager for the IPO.
One of the leading integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (“EMS") and solutions providers, Cyient DLM has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approval for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to raise about ₹740 crore through this public offer. The company had filed its draft prospectus on January 10th this year.
