Sebi approves Cyient DLM's initial public offer worth 740 cr

In a statement, it said, Cyient DLM in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a further issue of specified securities, including by way of a private placement, rights issue, preferential offer, or any other method at its discretion, as may be permitted under applicable laws for an amount aggregating up to ₹ 1,480 Million, prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.