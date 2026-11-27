The Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric Ltd, whose proposed initial public offering (IPO) had been put on hold by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Ltd are among eight companies cleared by the markets regulator to proceed with their listing plans.

The remaining six entities are Gaurik Fashions Ltd, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, Beauty Garage Ltd, Quadria Capital-backed Noble Hygiene Ltd, MP Steel (India) Ltd, and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers Ltd, said a Sebi notification on Friday.

Obtaining Sebi's greenlight serves as an important regulatory milestone, enabling firms to move forward with their IPO schedules, provided they meet other necessary conditions.

The approvals come at a time when a correction in valuations has prompted Indian companies to leave more money on the table for investors, with more than seven in 10 companies that went public this year now trading above their issue prices.

Mint reported on 20 November that 70.6% of companies listed in 2026 were trading above their issue prices, compared with 51% of 2025 listings and 53.33% of 2024 listings. The trend was visible on debut day too: 68.8% of this year's listings traded at a premium to their issue prices on day one, against 67% in 2025.

Long wait Earlier, a notice on the regulator's website revealed that Sterlite Electric's proposed public issue had been temporarily halted, though Sebi refrained from sharing the specific reasons behind this suspension.

This Vedanta Group subsidiary had first submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the regulator during early October 2025.

Mint reported on 15 January that the minerals-to-energy conglomerate's latest IPO was paused due to a lack of disclosures regarding the promoter holding structure and non-cooperating family members.

Separately, Svatantra Microfin had originally submitted preliminary IPO documents to Sebi in early August 2025, aiming to garner ₹3,000 crore, with the primary objective of bolstering its capital base.

According to the company's DRHP, the public issue consists of a fresh equity issuance valued at ₹1,500 crore alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of an identical size.

In a separate development, two firms pulled their draft offer filings over the course of the week.

Brishal Oil and Energy Ltd retracted its IPO documents on 19 November, followed by Pentacle Consultants (I) Ltd, which withdrew its draft filing on 25 November.

Also Read | IPO booms can spell trouble for the markets