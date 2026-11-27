The Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric Ltd, whose proposed initial public offering (IPO) had been put on hold by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Ltd are among eight companies cleared by the markets regulator to proceed with their listing plans.

Advertisement

The remaining six entities are Gaurik Fashions Ltd, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, Beauty Garage Ltd, Quadria Capital-backed Noble Hygiene Ltd, MP Steel (India) Ltd, and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers Ltd, said a Sebi notification on Friday.

Obtaining Sebi's greenlight serves as an important regulatory milestone, enabling firms to move forward with their IPO schedules, provided they meet other necessary conditions.

The approvals come at a time when a correction in valuations has prompted Indian companies to leave more money on the table for investors, with more than seven in 10 companies that went public this year now trading above their issue prices.

Mint reported on 20 November that 70.6% of companies listed in 2026 were trading above their issue prices, compared with 51% of 2025 listings and 53.33% of 2024 listings. The trend was visible on debut day too: 68.8% of this year's listings traded at a premium to their issue prices on day one, against 67% in 2025.

Advertisement

Long wait Earlier, a notice on the regulator's website revealed that Sterlite Electric's proposed public issue had been temporarily halted, though Sebi refrained from sharing the specific reasons behind this suspension.

This Vedanta Group subsidiary had first submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to the regulator during early October 2025.

Mint reported on 15 January that the minerals-to-energy conglomerate's latest IPO was paused due to a lack of disclosures regarding the promoter holding structure and non-cooperating family members.

Separately, Svatantra Microfin had originally submitted preliminary IPO documents to Sebi in early August 2025, aiming to garner ₹3,000 crore, with the primary objective of bolstering its capital base.

According to the company's DRHP, the public issue consists of a fresh equity issuance valued at ₹1,500 crore alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of an identical size.

Advertisement

In a separate development, two firms pulled their draft offer filings over the course of the week.

Brishal Oil and Energy Ltd retracted its IPO documents on 19 November, followed by Pentacle Consultants (I) Ltd, which withdrew its draft filing on 25 November.

Also Read | IPO booms can spell trouble for the markets

About the Author Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in I...Read More ✕ Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.



He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.



Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.



He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.



As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.