Sebi approves IPOs by FirstMeridian Business, IRM Energy, and Lohia Corp
- The Rs740 crore IPO of FirstMeridian Business Services includes a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs690 crore
MUMBAI : The capital markets regulator SEBI has approved First Meridian Business Services Ltd, IRM Energy Ltd, and Lohia Corp to raise funds via initial public offerings (IPOs).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×