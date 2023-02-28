Sebi approves IPOs by FirstMeridian Business, IRM Energy, and Lohia Corp

The city gas distribution company IRM Energy's initial public offering (IPO) is a new issue of up to 1.01 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements for development of the city gas distribution network at Namakkal and Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, to pay debt, and for other general corporate purposes, according to the DRHP.

