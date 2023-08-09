SEBI changes IPO rules, listing time halved to 3 days; check details2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:53 PM IST
The new listing timeframe will be voluntary for all public issues opening on or after September 1 and mandatory for all the issues which come after December 1, said SEBI in a circular.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 9 halved the timeline for listing of shares on stock exchanges after the closure of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) to three days from six days at present.
