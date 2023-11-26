comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch vows to tackle high valuations in IPOs
Back Back

SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch vows to tackle high valuations in IPOs

 Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

This week witnessed five companies launch their IPOs, accumulating an unprecedented ₹2.6 lakh crore in application amounts. SEBI's Madhabi Puri Buch, responding to concerns about soaring premiums for certain IPO shares, expressed agreement

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch Premium
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has pledged to address the issue of inflated valuations in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) as several companies flood the market with their share sales.

Record-Breaking IPOs

This week witnessed five companies, including Tata Technologies, launching their IPOs, accumulating an unprecedented 2.6 lakh crore in application amounts. Buch, responding to concerns about soaring premiums for certain IPO shares, expressed agreement, stating, "We are fully with you on this, as the reasons given for high premiums are mere meaningless English words."

Speaking after SEBI's board meeting, Buch affirmed, "We will certainly investigate and resolve this issue."

It's worth noting that some companies and their investment bankers move IPO pricing by setting a low face value and then significantly elevating the issue price under the guise of a high premium.

Timing of Issues

Regarding the timing of IPO releases, Buch clarified that SEBI's role isn't to dictate market timing. She emphasised, "We leave the timing to the market itself. Mandating a specific time may not serve the best interests of both the issuer and the investors."

She also assured that the market's capacity to handle such issuances is adequate, dismissing concerns about the system's ability to manage the load.

When asked about the possibility of allowing a green-shoe option in IPOs, Buch explained that practically, it's feasible. However, conceptually, it presents challenges due to the inherent nature of equity dilution in IPOs. She stated, "Unlike other market instruments, an IPO involves equity issuance. Permitting a green-shoe option could lead to unwanted dilution and other implications."

Caution to Investors

Last week, Buch cautioned retail traders against heavy betting in the derivatives market. Investors should instead concentrate on long-term prospects offered by equity markets, Buch said, speaking at the launch of the Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform.

Buch recalled a study carried out by Sebi last year which showed nine out of ten investors lost money in the derivatives market. Trading on a short-term basis could lead to situations where the investors incur losses on a weekly basis, she added.

The Sebi chairperson said if investors take a long-term view, the possibility of investment calls going wrong would be lower.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Nov 2023, 12:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App