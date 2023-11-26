SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch vows to tackle high valuations in IPOs
This week witnessed five companies launch their IPOs, accumulating an unprecedented ₹2.6 lakh crore in application amounts. SEBI's Madhabi Puri Buch, responding to concerns about soaring premiums for certain IPO shares, expressed agreement
Madhabi Puri Buch, the chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has pledged to address the issue of inflated valuations in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) as several companies flood the market with their share sales.
