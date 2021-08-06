Mumbai: In a significant move that is likely to benefit the many new-age technology companies and companies backed by financial investors, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday decided to ease the post IPO lock-in norms for promoters and financial investors in such companies.

“The Board decided to relax the lock-in requirements as follows: i.The lock-in of promoters shareholding to the extent of minimum promoters contribution (i.e. 20% of post issue capital) shall be for a period of eighteen months from the date of allotment in initial public offering (IPO)/further public offering (FPO) instead of existing three years," Sebi said in a statement after its board meeting on Friday.

This relaxation, however, will be available only in the select cases where the object of the issue involves only offer for sale or if the object of the issue involves only raising of funds for other than for capital expenditure for a project (more than 50% of the fresh issue size) or in case of combined offering (Fresh Issue + offer for sale), the object of the issue involves financing for other than capital expenditure for a project (more than 50%of the issue size excluding OFS portion), Sebi said.

Sebi added that in all these cases, the promoter shareholding in excess of minimum promoter contribution shall be locked-in for a period of six months instead of existing one year period of lock-in.

Additionally, sebi also relaxed the post-IPO lock-in requirements for shareholders, other than the promoters, such as private equity and venture capital funds or domestic HNIs or family offices etc.

“The lock-in of pre-IPO securities held by persons other than promoters shall be locked-in for a period of 6 months from the date of allotment in IPO instead of existing one year. The period of holding of equity shares for Venture Capital Fund or Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of category I or Category II or a Foreign Venture Capital Investor shall be reduced to 6 months from the date of their acquisition of such equity shares instead of existing one year," Sebi said.

Sebi has also decided to rationalize the definition of promoter group in cases where the promoter of the issuer company is a corporate body, to exclude companies having common financial investors, in order to simplify disclosure requirements at the time of IPO.

“The disclosure requirements in the offer documents, in respect of Group Companies of the issuer company, shall be rationalized to, inter-alia, exclude disclosure of financials of top 5 listed/unlisted group companies. These disclosures will continue to be made available on the website of the group companies

The market regulator said that its board has also agreed in-principle to the proposal for shifting from the concept of promoter to ‘person in control’ or ‘controlling shareholders’ in a smooth, progressive and holistic manner.

“To this effect, the Board, advised Sebi to :a) engage with other regulators to ascertain and resolve regulatory hurdles, if any. b)prepare draft amendments to securities market regulations and analyse impact of the same.c)further deliberate at the PMAC (primary market advisory committee) and develop a roadmap for implementation of the proposed transition," the statement said.

“The change in regulatory framework for the promoter and promoter group is a boost to the start-up fraternity and their investors. Going forward, more changes should follow including simpler due diligence process for such companies. This well-timed initiative augurs well for over 50 unicorns in India, (who have valuation of over ₹7,000 crore each company) and can constitute 10-20 percent market capital of the whole industry," said Makarand Joshi, founding partner, MMJC and Associates Llp.

