Sebi eases post-IPO lock-in norms for promoters, financial investors

This relaxation, however, will be available only in the select cases where the object of the issue involves only offer for sale or if the object of the issue involves only raising of funds for other than for capital expenditure for a project (more than 50% of the fresh issue size) or in case of combined offering (Fresh Issue + offer for sale), the object of the issue involves financing for other than capital expenditure for a project (more than 50%of the issue size excluding OFS portion), Sebi said.