Sebi expands IPO anchor book size to 40% to broaden institutional investors participation

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi has amended rules revamping the share-allocation framework for anchor investors in maiden public offerings, a move aimed at broadening the participation of domestic institutional investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Under this, the regulator has increased total reservation in the anchor portion to 40 per cent from 33 per cent earlier. This comprises 33 per cent for mutual funds and the remaining 7 per cent for insurers and pension funds.

If the 7 per cent reserved for insurers and pension funds remains unsubscribed, it will be reallocated to mutual funds, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notification dated October 31.

Additionally, the regulator has increased the number of anchor investors allowed for IPOs with an anchor portion above ₹250 crore, by raising the existing limit from 10 to 15 per ₹250 crore.

"Thus, a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 15 investors shall be allowed for allocations up to ₹250 crore. For every additional ₹250 crore or part thereof, an additional 15 investors are to be permitted, subject to a minimum allotment of ₹5 crore per investor," Sebi said.

Also, in the discretionary allotment under anchor portion, Category I (up to ₹10 crore) and Category II (above ₹10 crore up to ₹250 crore) have been merged into a single category for allocations up to ₹250 crore, with a minimum number of anchor allottees as 5 and maximum as 15 (minimum allotment 5 crore per investor).