Sebi extends relief on IPO size tweaks until March 2027

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended its relief to initial public offering (IPO) issuers, allowing them to change their issue size without additional compliance until March 2027, according to two people aware of the development and a document seen by Mint.
In April, the capital markets regulator allowed companies to increase or decrease their issue size by up to 50% without triggering additional regulatory compliance requirements. The window was available for companies opening their public issues before 30 September.