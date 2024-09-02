Sebi gives nod to SK Finance, Belstar Microfinance, and Transrail Lighting IPO, check details here

  • Sebi has approved IPO plans for SK Finance, Belstar Microfinance, and Transrail Lighting. SK Finance aims to raise 2,200 crore, the highest out of the three companies.

Riya R Alex
Updated2 Sep 2024, 11:34 PM IST
SEBI approves IPO for three companies.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) plans for three companies, which include SK Finance, Belstar Microfinance, and Transrail Lighting.

The market regulator issued observation letters to these companies on August 30.

Sebi regulations require every company that wishes to issue an IPO to make a rights issue exceeding 50 crore, or make a public offer to submit a draft offer document to the market regulator.

 

Also Read | Over 50% of IPO investors sell shares within 1 week of listing: SEBI study

Of all the Sebi-approved companies, SK Finance will be offering the biggest issue to raise 2,200 crore. The company filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) papers with Sebi in May 2024.

According to the company’s DRHP, SK Finance’s IPO will include equity shares amounting to 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,700 crore for the shareholders.

SK Finance

SK Finance Limited is a vehicle financing company that funds used and new commercial vehicles, tractors, two-wheelers and business loans. The company was established in 1994.

 

Also Read | Gala Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 10.84 times on day 1; check details

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, for meeting future business requirements, to engage in onward lending, and to conduct the business.

Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting, a construction company, filed a preliminary paper with Sebi in March for an IPO. The offer will include a fresh issue of 450 crore by the company.

 

Also Read | Travels & Rentals IPO Day3: Check subscription status, GMP rises, key dates

Belstar Microfinance

Belstar Microfinance is a non-banking financing company (NBFC) that is a subsidiary of Muthoot Finance. The NBFC filed its preliminary papers in May. The microfinance company plans to raise 1,300 crore through the IPO. The company’s IPO will combine a fresh issue of equity shares worth 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of 300 crore.

Inga Ventures Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the book-running leads for the approved offers.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 11:34 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOSebi gives nod to SK Finance, Belstar Microfinance, and Transrail Lighting IPO, check details here

Most Active Stocks

Bank Of Baroda

253.90
03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
3.75 (1.5%)

Tata Steel

152.85
03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

296.90
03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
-2.5 (-0.84%)

Indian Oil Corporation

178.70
03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
1.75 (0.99%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jio Financial Services

344.65
03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
22.9 (7.12%)

Aegis Logis

802.95
03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
50.5 (6.71%)

Adani Power

670.45
03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
38.5 (6.09%)

Adani Green Energy

1,945.20
03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
104.75 (5.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,829.00-432.00
    Chennai
    73,685.00360.00
    Delhi
    73,541.00-360.00
    Kolkata
    73,829.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue